CECIL COUNTY — The American flag is the nation’s enduring symbol of freedom and liberty, but to those who served, it’s also remembered as a symbol of sacrifice.
That’s why the local Veterans of Foreign War Posts replace their own flag once a year. After flying high in sun, rain, high winds and snow, the flag’s colors fade and sometimes it starts to fray.
“When it gets weathered, you replace them. That’s what you have to do,” said Charlie McCoy, the commander of Elkton Memorial VFW Post No. 8175. “The flag is always about respect. There might be some hard times with our Commander in Chief, but the flag is above that.”
When a flag gets so tattered that it “no longer fits to serve as a symbol of the United States” it should be replaced in a dignified manner, according to U.S. Flag Code.
On the surface, a burning ceremony may contradict today’s culture on the flag. But it’s actually the preferred method under federal law. In the 1940s, the U.S. Congress passed the National Flag Code, a set of rules on the “care and display” of the American flag.
In Cecil County, residents can drop off their tattered flags at the Solid Waste Division. But in the end, the flags end up at the VFW posts for the traditional burning ceremony.
Eugene Daily, the commander of the Cecil County Memorial VFW Post No. 6027, has presided over several ceremonies, traditionally on Flag Day in June. When there’s scores of flags, Daily said they conduct a full ceremony at once.
The ceremony is still the same: salute the flag, say a few words about the importance of the flag and burn them in a solemn way.
“I guess there’s something about burning that’s more symbolic, that the country will endure. It’s better than just putting it out in the trash,” Daily said.
Flag code dictates that American flag to be flown during daylight unless it’s illuminated. Daily said that seeing tattered flags out in front of businesses or residences does bother him, and he’d wish people would replace them.
“It would reflect better on us as a nation. Remember the reason why we’re flying it in the first place, and what it stands for,” he said.
Flag etiquette also requires that the flag never touched anything beneath it, like the ground, the floor or water — another matter of respect — and should always fly free.
No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform. There is one exception: a flag patch can be put on the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen, and members of patriotic organizations.
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mitch Kilgo, senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, explained that the flag patch on soldiers’ uniforms is designed in a way to represent the nation’s liberty and the Army’s commitment to the American people.
“On their regular duty uniforms, Soldiers wear it on their right arms, with the stars facing forward. That gives the effect of the flag flying in the breeze as they advance, and it signifies our nation’s ongoing journey and the Army’s continued commitment to defend our freedom,” Kilgo said in a prepared statement.
“When Americans see the flag on a Soldier’s uniform, they can be confident the individual embodies the seven Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage,” he added.
For both McCoy and Daily, who both served in the U.S. Army, the flag invokes a strong sense of duty to pay respects.
“Whenever the national anthem plays, I always stop, take off my baseball cap and salute the flag wherever we are. Every serviceman respects that, 100%,” McCoy said.
“I wore that flag on my right shoulder when I went to fight,” Daily said. “It’s the physical embodiment of everything wonderful about America: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. People should fly it, and take care of it.”
