FAIR HILL — While the Cecil County Fair is remembered by most for the carnival rides, demolition derby or ice cream, members of the fair board will tell you that 4-H is the central thread that binds the nine-day event together.
The Dairy Beef Fitting and Showing competition is a good example of that, giving future and present 4-H members a chance to shine. Fitting and showing means the 4-H members are judged on the cleanliness and presentation of their animal and how they interact with the judges, their animals and others in the ring. On Thursday morning, Jeff Sutton was the judge in the Stafford Pavilion as each age group came forward.
Mark Barczewski, a fair board member, said Sutton, and all the other judges called to the fair, are on a list available to each county.
"But we also rely on our 4-H personnel," Barczewski said. "A lot of the judges are former 4-H'ers."
Such was the case with Sutton, who indicated he grew up in 4-H.
April Barczewski, 4-H coordinator for Cecil County, said a lot of the 4-H'ers coming through the ranks now are learning to judge and will do so at the collegiate level. One of those young people, Jayci Mitchell, advanced to the national level recently, traveling to Louisville, Ky.
"I hope to go to Madison, Wisc., next year," Mitchell, from Elkton said.
That's the pinnacle of 4-H judging competition, but with several years of experience under her belt already Mitchell is still learning.
"There's a scorecard in dairy. The most important thing is the mammary system and the the feet and the legs," Mitchell said.
"But I have things I like to pick out," she said, which can disturb her focus. "It's me learning because I want to be a judge."
Sutton's job first thing Thursday morning was to award ribbons for Fitting and Showing, and then select the Grand and Reserve Champions.
"I've been doing this since I was 2," said Courtney Schrader, who at 17 now was competing at the senior level.
Leading a huge dairy cow through its paces, Schrader also kept her eye on Sutton in case he would ask a question of her. She and the cow moved effortlessly. Stroking its face on occasion, she held tight to the halter and directed the cow around the arena as one of five competitors in the 14-to-17-year-old category.
"I've worked with this cow since she was a little baby," said Schrader, from Earleville, of the now 2-year-old cow.
On the other end of the competitive spectrum was Zachary McGough. This was the first Dairy Cow Fitting and Showing for the 12-year-old from North East.
Not only was he nervous, but he was showing a different cow.
"My original cow did not want to get off the trailer," McGough said.
Adult 4-H volunteer Amanda Heilman helped McGough get the pinch-hitting bovine ready to show. Combing, clipping and spraying were involved in the last-minute preparations. But McGough said a lot of the older and more experienced 4-H members have also chipped in.
"They've been helping me out a lot, giving me tips so I'll know what to expect, what to do and what the judges expect," he said.
Sutton commended each 4-H'er, especially those whose cows were not cooperating. In the novice competition, he made a point to give each youngster information specific to their performance.
"I gave Zachary a couple of pointers he could work on like getting his heifer's feet set faster," Sutton said. "But each one of these kids did a tremendous job."
McGough made it through the first competition, albeit disappointed that he did not place in the top. However, he rebounded quickly and pitched in with the "Li'l Britches" competition, which is open to children 2 to 7 years old. It's a non-sanctioned trip around the arena holding a cow by the halter to gain the experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.