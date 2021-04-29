RISING SUN — Young anglers are expected to come out Saturday morning and compete for prizes in the Annual Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce Fishing Derby.
It's a free competition open to any child 12 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will be fish to be caught too since the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently stocked the Rising Sun Community Pond on East Main Street.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and hooks drop in the water at 8 a.m. The competition ends at 11 a.m. with the awarding of prizes.
The Fishing Derby has been a chamber event for almost 30 years, giving youngsters a chance to catch a fish and win a prize. Awards are given for the largest and smallest fish, the most fish caught and more categories.
The form can be completed in advance at http://www.rising-sun-chamber.org/pdfs/FishingDerbyRegistration.pdf but will also be available at the pond on West Main Street.
