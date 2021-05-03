RISING SUN — There was plenty of social distancing Saturday morning as young anglers and their parents spread out around the edge of the town pond for the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce Fishing Derby.
Children 12 and under competed for prizes by catching -- and in some cases keeping -- the fish caught in the Rising Sun Community Pond off of West Main Street.
"There's a fish in there," Jordan Martini, 12, announced, dropping a hook into the water.
It was a generational event with parents and grandparents along for the fun.
"I'm excited. More excited that he is," Stan Ray said as he helped his grandson, Carter Sampson, reel in a 16-inch bass. "That's a big boy."
Carter, a six-year-old angler from Rising Sun, was more interested in watching the fish go back into the pond.
Jessica Jakubac watched her granddaughter, Ryleigh Blevins, reel in a golden trout.
"We've been doing this every year for 20 years," Jakubac said, noting she brought the kids, and now the grandchildren.
Chamber members were happy to resume the popular event since it had to be canceled in 2020. Nearly two dozen youngsters competed for prizes using either bait, lures or spinners. Days earlier the Maryland Department of Natural Resources introduced 300 rainbow and golden trout to the pond.
"I haven't caught anything but I had a couple bites," Brileigh George, 12, announced.
Nearby Emily Barrow, also 12, showed off her catch of 5 rainbow trout.
"I used a spinner," she said, showing the shiny plate that moves through the water imitating a minnow.
Logan Blakely was not having that kind of success, said his father, Matthew Blakely. Several fish could be seen just below the water's surface.
"He's been messing with us all day," Blakely said of the elusive fish.
Trenton Tebin is a seasoned fisherman at the age of 7. He and his father, Peter Tebin were also catching and releasing Saturday.
"When we go camping in the summer we fish to eat," Peter Tebin said.
For Olivia Grove, 5, this was her first time to go fishing.
"I think I am going to get a little fish," she said confidently.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 28 were on hand to measure the fish and keep track of the catches.
Each young angler received a goodie bag and those who caught the most fish, the largest and the smallest were also awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.