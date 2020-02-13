February 18 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Cecil County Housing Agency will have a free First Time Homebuyer Seminar. It's is offered to help individuals to become educated about the home buying process.
The Seminar covers such topics as obtaining a mortgage, shopping for a home, the residential Contract of Sale, settlements, home inspections and predatory lending.
The Seminar is held at the Cecil County Office Building and is free of charge. Please register by contacting the Cecil County Housing Agency at 410-996-8216.
