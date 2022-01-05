STERLING, Va. — Cecil County’s first snow fall for 2022 was the opposite of what meteorologists expect with some areas in the south getting better than half a foot of the white powder Monday while to the north it was little more than a dusting.
“It was a pretty tight gradient with that storm,” said Austin Mansfield at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Va. The well defined bands of precipitation dropped anywhere from a half inch to an inch along the Pennsylvania side of the county. The bands heading southward dropped much more.
“They got 5-to-8 inches and, even in some areas, ten inch depths depending on where the bands were set up,” Mansfield said Tuesday.
And that was fine with David Segermark in Earleville.
“It was nice,” Segermark said of the view outside his window where he reports he had 7 1/8 inches of snow. “I have a winterberry bush full of red berries and it’s absolutely spectacular.”
However, the other boot has dropped, so to speak.
“Now I don’t love it because I have to shovel it,” he said.
Forecasters said it would be a fast storm with snow totals rising over the morning hours. That was Segermark’s observation as well.
“It was 4 inches by 10 a.m. By noon it had gotten up to six and by 1 p.m. it was approaching 7.5 inches. It came down pretty quickly,” he said.
Although Segermark said he never lost power in Earleville others in Maryland were not so lucky. According to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office more than 60,000 lost power at the height of the storm as the snow pulled down trees onto wires or slick roads caused drivers to strike utility poles.
Scott Flanigan, director of the Cecil County Department of Public Works, said crews continued to clear roads and apply salt Tuesday.
“They pushed back where drifting had occurred and put down salt on the packed snow,” Flanigan said.
Cecil County DPW had 38 employees and 30 pieces of equipment working mostly below the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. Since the temperatures were in the 60s the day before, no pre-treatment was done to the roads and only 600 tons of salt was spread.
“There was nothing to plow north of Route 40. The snowfall laid on the grass and not on the ground,” Flanigan said. From 40 to the canal there was minimal activity. “From the canal south to Kent County all of the roads had to be plowed.”
Because it was powdery and the wind was gusting, roads had to be plowed more than once.
“All those open farm fields and the roads are often below the fields,” he noted.
All that having been said, Mansfield said NWS has issued a ”Potential Community Hazard Statement” for Wednesday morning.
“There’s a light freezing rain that could fall possibly along the I-95 corridor from Fredericksburg, Va. north,” Mansfield said. That would make the morning commute treacherous for some.
Then, Thursday night into Friday morning, there’s another storm that NWS is watching, which Mansfield said is more in keeping with what is typical for Cecil County.
“That forecast is showing 2.5- to 3-inches of snow with locally higher amounts in the northern parts,” he said.
Flanigan wasn’t ruffled by the forecast, adding that the county had not had any significant winter weather for several years.
“We’re due,” he said.
