BALTIMORE — Monday and Wednesday could be interesting as forecasters with the National Weather Service are watching two potential snow events.
Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist in the Baltimore/Washington office, said Sunday that the approaching storm Monday would drop a mix of rain and snow over much of Cecil County starting in the morning.
"We are expecting more of a rain-snow mix," Mansfield said, adding there could be more snow than rain north of the I-95 corridor.
It would be just enough to make the commute a bit more hectic.
Wednesday's snow event could have a greater impact if temperatures continue to fall. While the high Sunday would hover around 60 degrees, on Monday the mercury would go no higher than 40 and by Wednesday the outside air would hit the freezing mark.
"If we get enough cold air ... there could be significant accumulation," Mansfield said, calling it a "slight risk of a threat."
Cecil County has not seen a significant snowfall since 2019. There were storms in January, February and March which each dropped several inches of the white stuff.
Typically snow does not fall in December, although there was a storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on what was the final Christmas shopping weekend of 2010. In 2002 a Christmas Day storm did likewise.
As of Sunday morning the Wednesday snowfall is expected to begin in the morning.
Forecasters are not predicting accumulations yet.
In this era of virtual learning, Cecil County Public Schools will continue to operate regardless of any snowfall. The one factor that would give kids a snow day would be a loss of internet service.
The Whig will be tracking the storm so stay connected to get the latest information.
