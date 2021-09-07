ELKTON - On the corner of Main and North Streets in downtown Elkton on Friday night, a three-piece band called The Fairlanes was playing "Rock Around the Clock" and other throwback toe-tappers during an outdoor show.
The group, which has been performing in various capacities for approximately 40 years, was comprised of lead and rhythm guitarist Charlie Price of Elkton, drummer Tom Preston of Nottingham, Pa., and bassist Huey McCusker.
A short distance away from that spot, area actors would be performing a musical, "The Spitfire Grill," at the Showcase on Main theater. That show started about one hour after The Fairlanes had played their last song of the night.
Meanwhile, on the beer garden stage at Elk River Brewing Company, a Claymont, Del., man whose stage name is "Jimmy Jimmy" was accompanying himself on acoustic guitar while singing a mix of covers by the likes of Bob Dylan, John Hiatt, Elvis Costello and Paul McCartney. Jimmy Jimmy also performed some of his own original material.
Farther east on Main Street, at the Cecil County Arts Council, approximately 20 pieces of artwork by Rob Massimiano was on display. The inspiration for most of the drawings and paintings hanging on those gallery walls was Massimiano's longtime interest in Native Americans and their culture.
"Ever since I was a kid, I've been interested in Native Americans. I can't remember what sparked it," Massimiano said. "I have drawn them, studied them and participated in various ceremonies with various tribes. I have built a sweat lodge and danced with them. I have smoked a peace pipe with them and have built my own peace pipe, by hand, with no power tools."
The fact that he draws and paints should come as no surprise to those who know Massimiano, a tattoo artist who has been owner and operator of Tidewater Tattoo Studios on Main Street in Elkton for the past 35 years. Also on his jack-of-all-trades resume, Massimiano is a Town of Elkton commissioner and a guitarist/singer with the Nightcrawlers, a local cover band.
All of this fun activity - the live music, the play at the theater and the art show, as well as people shopping in the stores and eating and drinking in the establishments - took place on Main Street in Elkton in what is known as First Friday, a celebration of the first Friday of a new month.
