NORTH EAST — Investigators are blaming a fireworks-related mishap for a blaze that destroyed an abandoned semi-trailer near North East, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The person who had setting off the aerial fireworks called 911 at 7:02 p.m. on Monday, after discovering the burning trailer in the unit block of Butterfield Lane, fire officials said. During their investigation, fire officials added, MOSFM detectives confiscated the unused fireworks from the person.
It is not clear if investigators charged the person, whom fire officials did not identify. A check of arrests made and charges filed in Cecil County between Monday night and late Tuesday morning indicated that no charges relating to fireworks had been filed.
“The semi-trailer was abandoned in the woods with obvious overgrowth. A person was discharging aerial fireworks in the immediate area when an errant firework entered the rear of the trailer, igniting combustibles. The person called 911 and waited for the fire department to arrive,” A MOSFM spokesperson outlined, before adding, “The public is reminded the the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state.”
Six firefighters with the North East Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze in about five minutes, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to the semi-trailer, which is 53 feet long, according to fire officials, who further reported that no one was injured during the fire.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside the semi-trailer, fire officials said. They concluded that the blaze was started accidentally, due to the fireworks-related mishap, fire officials added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.