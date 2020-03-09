CECIL COUNTY - Volunteer firefighters battled two fires in Cecil County within five hours of each other on Saturday, including one that displaced an Elkton-area family, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Those weekend fires occurred less than two days after volunteer firefighters in Cecil County battled two house fires late Thursday night - one that caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to a home in the 600 block of Carpenters Point Road in Charlestown, the other resulting in $10,000 in damage to a home in the 800 block of Lombard Road, north of Rising Sun.
The 911 calls for those two house fires were made within 40 minutes of each other.
All four of those fires resulted in MOSFM investigations, adding to the list of on-scene investigations conducted by that agency in its area of jurisdiction - Cecil, Carroll and Harford counties.
"The eight of us (MOSFM fire detectives) were hopping from fire to fire. We conducted 10 investigations in a little over 48 hours. It has been very busy, and we are all exhausted," Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Sunday.
As for an explanation, there is none, per se.
"The fires are not related. We do experience an uptick in fires at this time (winter) of year because people use alternative heating sources," Alkire said, referring to fireplaces, wood stoves, electric space heaters and such.
"It ebbs and flows. There really is no reason as to why."
The 911 call for the most recent fire on Saturday was made at 9:36 a.m. by a nearby neighbor on Mike Drive, after discovering flames coming from a townhouse in the unit block of Kina Court, north of Elkton, according to fire officials. A smoke detector inside the home activated, fire officials noted.
Approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 35 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in structural damage to the two-story townhouse and destroyed approximately $8,000 in contents - displacing the family, according to Alkire, who identified one of the occupants as Christina Siple and the homeowner as Carrie Fergson.
Relatives and the American Red Cross reportedly are assisting the family.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started on the outside steps; as of Sunday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Alkire reported.
Regarding the first fire on Saturday, the 911 call was at made by a property tenant at 4:11 a.m., after discovering that a camper in the 1000 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) near Elkton was ablaze, prompting approximately 20 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. As with the Kina Court fire some five hours later, SVFC of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled that blaze for approximately 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
The blaze totaled the 32-foot-long pull-behind camper, which is valued at $10,000, and it destroyed an estimated $1,000 in contents, according to Alkire, who identified Joseph Tiley as the owner.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside the camper, Alkire said. As of Sunday, he added, the cause of that camper fire also remained under investigation.
In addition to the three house fires and camper fire between late Thursday night and Saturday morning, MOSFM detectives investigated two vehicle fires that occurred in Cecil County - within about 40 minutes of each other - on Wednesday night, Alkire reported.
One destroyed a 2014 Toyota Camry in the area of Gallaher and Russell Roads near the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Fair Hill; the other totaled a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on Robin Hood Drive near Elkton, according to Alkire. The 911 call for the Elkton-area vehicle fire was made at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, and the 911 call for the Fair Hill vehicle fire was made at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday, he noted.
The cause of those two vehicle fires remained under investigation, as of Sunday, Alkire said, adding, "The two vehicle fires are unrelated."
