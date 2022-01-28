BALTIMORE — A former Cecil County resident who was critically injured earlier this week while battling a blaze that killed three of his fellow Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters has been discharged from the hospital, according to BCFD representatives.
EMT/Firefighter John McMaster, 48, was released from University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore on Thursday, BCFD representatives reported in an update posted on the department’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
Photos accompanying that social media post show two receiving lines comprised of McMaster’s fellow BCFD firefighters greeting him as he exits the hospital while seated in a wheelchair. Other pictures taken moments later show McMaster, a seven-year BCFD veteran, standing and embracing his fellow first responders. That social media post includes the hashtag, “A heartfelt moment for #BCFD.”
McMaster, a 1992 North East High School graduate, arrived at that hospital in critical condition, a status that was followed by upgrades to “conscious and alert,” “critical but stable” and fair, before his discharge.
He suffered his undisclosed injuries at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday while battling a blaze at a vacant, Baltimore City row-home, which collapsed and trapped him and three of his fellow BCFD firefighters.
Killed in the line of duty were Lt. Paul Butrim, a 37-year-old Colora resident who was a 16-year BCFD veteran; Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, a Harford County resident who was a 15-year veteran with the department; and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo, a Wheaton resident who was a seven-year BCFD veteran.
McMaster was extricated relatively quickly from the burning, three-story building after the collapse.
It took about one hour, however, for firefighters to reach and rescue two of the trapped BCFD members, who were then transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, fire officials said. The other firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials added.
According to a woman who has been a friend of the McMaster family for more than 40 years, McMaster took the necessary steps to become a firefighter at about age 40, after working for the Bank of America. That woman, who attends a Cecil County church with McMaster’s parents, asked to remain anonymous. (The Cecil Whig has interacted with the woman periodically over the past few years.)
“This was not a lifelong dream of his. He decided later in life to become a firefighter, and that’s what he did. He took all of the training and joined (the BCFD),” the family friend told the Cecil Whig, approximating that the BCFD hired McMaster about six or seven years ago.
During her phone interview on Tuesday, the family friend opined that McMaster would recover from his physical injuries. But she expressed concern about the emotional impact the tragic deaths of three of his fellow BCFD members would have on him. “It’s going to be very difficult,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.