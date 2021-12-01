Flames shoot from a shed near Port Deposit on Thanksgiving Day. The blaze destroyed the shed and its contents, translating to an estimated $40,000 loss. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Tuesday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
PORT DEPOSIT — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a shed on a property near Port Deposit on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owner called 911 at 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 100 block of Misty Meadows Lane, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze destroyed the shed and its contents, translating to an estimated $40,000 loss, according to an MOSFM spokesperson. No one was injured during the fire, the spokesperson reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on the front porch of the shed, fire officials said.
As of Tuesday, fire officials added, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.