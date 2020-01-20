CHESAPEAKE CITY — A blaze ripped through a home near Chesapeake City over the weekend, displacing a family and killing two pet dogs, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators reported that a neighbor called 911 at 2:38 p.m. on Sunday, after discovering the house fire in the 600 block of Knights Corner Road, south of Chesapeake City.
Approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the one-story building and destroyed approximately $25,000 in contents, rendering the house uninhabitable, according to fire officials, who identified Timothy Asbury as the occupant and Virginia Asbury as the property owner.
Fire officials reported that the American Red Cross is assisting the family. As of Monday morning, information regarding how many other people were displaced, if any, was unavailable.
MOSF detectives determined that the blaze started in a bedroom, fire officials said. Investigators concluded that it started accidentally "due to an unspecified electrical event," fire officials added.
