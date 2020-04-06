Fire in Warwick displaces one resident; causes $150K in damage

WARWICK - A man who lived in an apartment above a garage in Warwick is displaced after a blaze ripped through the building over the weekend, causing approximately $150,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators identified John Weiss as the displaced occupant of the second-story apartment in the 100 block of Middleneck Road.
"He is being assisted by the Red Cross," Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Monday.
Weiss called 911 at 1:24 p.m. on Saturday after discovering the blaze, prompting approximately 40 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in front of the three-bay garage, where a lawnmower caught fire, Alkire said, before further explaining that the flames "extended into the deck and garage," as well as into the apartment above the garage.
Alkire identified David Beste as the property owner.
Fire detectives have listed "accidental" as the cause of the fire, Alkire reported.
Investigators determined that the blaze caused an estimated $125,000 in structural damage to the building and that it destroyed approximately $25,000 in contents, according to Alkire.
