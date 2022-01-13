Flames shoot from a home in Jarrettsville on Wednesday morning. The blaze destroyed the house, causing an estimated $500,000 in damage and displacing a family, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
After bringing the blaze under control, volunteer firefighters inspect the charred, skeletal remains of this Jarrettsville home on Wednesday morning.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
JARRETTSVILE — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a home in Jarrettsville on Wednesday morning, causing approximately a half-million dollars in total damage and displacing a family, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday after noticing the burning house in the 3900 block of Grimm Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in structural damage to the two-story house, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
“The owners were not home at the time of the fire. The home is a complete loss,” the spokesperson said.
Information regarding the number of displaced occupants and the assistance provided to them was unavailable, as of Wednesday afternoon.
MOSFM detectives continued their investigation on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to pinpoint where the blaze started and to determine what caused it, according to fire officials.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to contact the agency’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.
