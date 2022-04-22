PERRYVILLE — Investigators are blaming a malfunctioning furnace for sparking a blaze that heavily damaged a home near Perryville, displacing an unspecified number of residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 6:19 a.m. on Monday after discovering the fire at the residence in the unit block of Brookside Drive, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Perryville served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in structural damage to the manufactured home, and it destroyed about $15,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, who further reported that the house is uninhabitable by the residents.
“The fire was mostly contained to the utility room, but the house sustained extensive smoke and heat damage,” Alkire explained.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the HVAC closet, fire officials said. The investigators listed “accidental’ as the cause of the fire, after concluding that a malfunctioning furnace had triggered the blaze, fire officials added.
