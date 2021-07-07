BEL AIR — Investigators are blaming the accidental burning of combustibles left on a stovetop for a blaze that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a home in Bel Air and resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 6:04 p.m. on Friday (July 2), after discovering the house fire in the 900 block of Jackson Boulevard, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
“Occupants were not home at the time of the fire,” a MOSFM spokesperson said, before further reporting that a dog was transported from the fire scene to a local veterinarian and that the pet did not survive.
The blaze caused an estimated $125,000 in structural damage to the home, and it destroyed approximately $25,000 in belongings, according to the spokesperson, who noted that a smoke alarm inside the dwelling had activated.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started in the kitchen and concluded that combustibles that had been left on the top of an electric stove had ignited, trigging the blaze, fire officials said. The cause of the house fire has been classified as accidental, fire officials added.
