RISING SUN — Investigators are blaming a welding mishap for a blaze that ripped through a commercial auto repair garage in Rising Sun on Thursday, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An employee called 911 at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, after discovering the blaze at Susquehanna Road Service in the 200 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274), which is across the road from the Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun station house, fire officials said.
The employee was working on a vehicle when the fire broke out, fire officials added.
“The vehicle was on a lift, and an employee was performing welding on the undercarriage, which subsequently ignited combustibles on the vehicle. The fire rapidly spread beyond the employees’ control,” explained a MOSFM spokesman.
Employees were able to escape the burning building, and no one was injured, fire officials reported.
A total of approximately 50 firefighters with volunteer fire companies in Cecil County and Pennsylvania battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the 120’-by-50’ garage, which was not equipped with smoke detectors or a sprinkler system, according to fire officials. Investigators estimated that the fire caused approximately $250,000 in damage.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started on a 2006 Mercury Mariner that was on the auto lift during the welding operation, which caused the fire when combustibles on that vehicle ignited, fire officials said. MOSFM investigators concluded that the fire started accidentally, fire officials added.
The emergency dispatch for the two-alarm blaze indicated that the garage was “fully involved.”
Firefighters used at least two ladder trucks while battling the blaze. A hose hooked up to a fire hydrant outside the Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun station ran across Route 274 to either the scene or to an even closer tanker truck.
The blaze forced emergency workers to close a portion of Route 274 for more than two hours.
