Volunteer firefighters battle a blaze Monday at a home in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road in Darlington. The blaze gutted the house, displacing an unspecified number of residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
DARLINGTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted a home in Darlington earlier this week, causing approximately $150,000 in total damage and displacing an unspecified number of residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Occupants called 911 at 2:36 p.m. on Monday after discovering the fire at their residence in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road in Darlington, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
“Two occupants inside the home discovered the fire, and one attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to the arrival of the fire department,” according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured but that “it is believed one cat perished as a result of the fire.”
Approximately 45 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials.
The blaze, which triggered smoke alarms inside the dwelling, caused an estimated $100,000 in structural damage to the one-story house, the MOSFM spokesperson said. It also destroyed about $50,000 in belongings inside the home, the spokesperson added.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside an enclosed porch, fire officials reported. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, as of Wednesday, according to the spokesperson, who further reported, “Discarded smoking material cannot be ruled out.”
