ELKTON — Fire detectives are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate two blazes that were intentionally set in and around Elkton over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
“We have no reason to believe that these two intentionally set fires are related,” Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday.
In the most recent incident, a nearby resident called 911 at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday after discovering a burning vehicle parked in the 1900 block of East Old Philadelphia Road, west of Elkton, fire officials reported.
Approximately 10 firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Company (SVFC) of Elkton battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The blaze destroyed the vehicle, which investigators described as a Chevrolet Cavalier with an undetermined year of manufacture, fire officials added. The car had an estimated value of $500, fire officials reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the car and listed “incendiary,” or arson, as the cause of the fire.
In the earlier incident, a neighbor called 911 at 10:03 a.m. on Saturday after discovering a burning tent that had been pitched in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor, fire officials said. Approximately five SVFC firefighters extinguished the blaze in about five minutes, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $500 in damage to the tent and to personal belongings inside of it, according to Alkire, who reported that the tent belonged to a homeless person.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the tent and that someone had deliberately set the fire, according to fire officials.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the person or people responsible for the car arson on East Old Philadelphia Road on Sunday and, or, the tent arson in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor on Saturday is asked to call the Bel Air office of the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.