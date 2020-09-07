Fire destroys vacant Rising Sun house

RISING SUN — The investigation continues on a Monday morning fire that destroyed a vacant house on Taylor Drive.
A passerby discovered the fire at the house on the drive off Rising Sun Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was called to the scene along with Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Company to find the single story home engulfed in flames. It took 30 minutes for the fire to be brought under control.
The loss of the structure was estimated at $75,000.
Anyone who may have details on how the fire began should contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.
