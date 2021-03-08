NORTH EAST - An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a vacant house in North East early Monday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 12:30 a.m. Monday after discovering the burning building in the 100 block of Water Street, prompting approximately 35 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in structural damage to the one-and-a-half-story house, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman. The fire did not destroy any contents, he reported.
"The dwelling was vacant at the time of the fire and had been for several years," Alkire said.
As of late Monday night, MOSFM detectives had not pinpointed where the first started, nor had they determined the cause of the fire, according to fire officials.
Anyone with information that might help detectives who are investigating this Water Street house fire is asked to call the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 410-386-3050.
