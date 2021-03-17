NORTH EAST - An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a vacant house near North East early Wednesday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, after discovering the burning building in the unit block of Bradley Lane, which is off Rogers Road, a short walking distance north of the westbound lane of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), fire officials reported.
Approximately 40 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies responded and battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
"The structure was a total loss," said Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
Fire officials have not released the estimated monetary value of the two-story house that was destroyed.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, MOSFM detectives were still trying to pinpoint where the fire started and to determine what caused it, fire officials reported.
MOSFM officials are asking for the public's help with this investigation. Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call the agency's Northeast Regional Tipline at 410-386-3050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.