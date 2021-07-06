ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through a vacant house near Elkton late Monday night, causing nearly $40,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 11:40 p.m. on Monday, after discovering the burning house in the unit block of Keithley Lane, off Red Hill Lane (Route 281), a short distance east of Main Street, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
No one was injured during the fire, according to fire officials.
The blaze caused an estimated $39,700 in damage to what investigators are describing as an “abandoned residential structure,” a MOSFM spokesperson reported.
As of Tuesday afternoon, MOSFM detectives had not pinpointed where the fire started, according to fire officials, who further reported that the cause of the blaze also remained under investigation. Because of the extensive damage, investigators could not discern if the house was equipped with smoke alarms, fire officials reported.
