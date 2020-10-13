ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a shed on the property of a vacant Elkton house, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday after noticing the burning outbuilding in the 100 block of Maffitt Street, prompting about 15 volunteer firefighters to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials.
The blaze destroyed the 8’-by-12’ shed, which had an estimated value of $500, reported Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman. Alkire identified DEMD Property Investments as the owner of the shed, which stood in the backyard of that Maffit Street property.
MOSFM investigators determined that the fire started inside the shed, but, as of Tuesday, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, according to Alkire.
Anyone with additional information that might help MOSFM detectives in this investigation is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.
