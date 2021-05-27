PORT DEPOSIT - An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a shed on a residential property near Port Deposit and caused heat damage to two nearby mobile homes, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday, after discovering the burning outbuilding in the unit block of York Drive, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials reported.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze destroyed the 8'-by-10' storage shed, which had an estimated value of $2,500, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
Alkire further reported, "As a result of the fire, two adjacent mobile homes sustained exposure damage."
MOSFM investigators determined that the fire started inside the shed, fire officials said. As of Thursday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
Fire detectives are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information that might help in this fire investigation is asked to call the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal's Northeast Tip Line at 410-386-3050.
