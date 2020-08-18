EARLEVILLE — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed an Earleville shed and its contents on Monday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Neighbors called 911 at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, after discovering the burning shed at the rear of a property in the unit block of Riverview Avenue, fire officials reported.
Approximately 10 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies responded to the scene and battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze destroyed the 6’-by-8’ shed, which was valued at $500, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman. The fire also destroyed the shed’s contents, various items that had an estimated value of $500, he reported.
Investigators identified Deborah Evans as the owner of the shed.
As of Tuesday, MOSFM detectives still were trying to pinpoint the spot where the fire started and determine the cause of the blaze, according to fire officials.
Anyone with information that might help in this shed fire investigation is asked to call the Northeast Regional Office of the MOSFM at 410-386-3050.
