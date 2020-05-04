Fire destroys shed, contents in Colora

COLORA - An investigation is continuing after a fire destroyed a shed and its contents in Colora over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the estimated 30 volunteer firefighters on scene suffered smoke inhalation while battling the blaze, fire officials reported. As of Monday morning, additional information about that firefighter and his or her medical condition was unavailable.
The owner of the shed, whom investigators identified as Robert Saxton, called 911 at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday after discovering the blaze in the 100 block of Sterling Nesbit Court, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire.
Firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze destroyed the 10'-by-15' shed, translating to an estimated $3,000 in structural damage, according to Alkire, who further reported that the fire also destroyed approximately $6,000 in property contained in that outbuilding.
As of Monday, MOSFM detectives had not pinpointed where the fire started, nor had they determined the cause of the blaze, fire officials reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.