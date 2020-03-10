NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a pickup truck in a wooded area near North East on Monday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 6:08 p.m., after discovering the burning car in a wooded area behind Baron Road, fire officials said. A crew of five firefighters with North East Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the scene and battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $3,500 in damage to the 1993 Chevrolet Silverado, but it did not destroy any contents, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman. Alkire identified Angel Olivera as the owner of the 27-year-old pickup truck.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the passenger compartment of the pickup truck; as of Tuesday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
Anyone with additional information that might help investigators is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.
