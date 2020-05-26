Fire destroys pickup truck near Elkton

ELKTON – An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a pickup truck parked outside a residence near Elkton over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 8:31 a.m. on Saturday after discovering the burning truck in the 400 block of Highland Drive, fire officials reported.
Approximately 10 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the 2006 Dodge Ram 1500, which was totaled, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman. Contents were not reported damaged.
Investigators identified Richard and Stephanie Klair as the owners of the truck.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the truck’s engine compartment, but, as of Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Alkire reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.