ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a fire destroyed an unoccupied pickup truck that was parked outside a residence in an Elkton neighborhood, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Residents called 911 at 12:27 a.m. on Friday, after discovering the burning vehicle in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor, fire officials said.
Four firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes, fire officials added.
The fire destroyed the 2002 Dodge Ram 2500, which had an estimated value of $3,000, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started in the pickup truck's engine compartment, fire officials said. As of late Friday morning, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
