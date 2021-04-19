ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed an unoccupied vehicle parked outside a residence in Elkton early Monday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 12:06 a.m. Monday, after discovering flames shooting from the car in the 300 block of Landing Lane, fire officials said. Approximately eight firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
No one was injured during the incident, fire officials reported.
The fire destroyed the vehicle, which investigators described as a 2013 Hyundai Elantra valued at $5,500, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside the engine compartment, fire officials said. As of Monday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added. Investigators suspect that an "unspecified engine compartment failure" may have triggered the blaze, fire officials noted.
