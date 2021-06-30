JOPPA — A blaze ripped through a two-story duplex in Joppa on Monday, causing a building collapse, displacing residents and injuring two volunteer firefighters and a teen, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 9:33 a.m. Monday, after discovering the fire in the 300 block of Chimney Oak Drive, fire officials reported.
“The second and first floor collapsed into the basement of the home. The home is considered a total loss,” outlined Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
As for the adjoined residence, Alkire explained, “The firewall between the units contained the bulk of the fire to only the one unit. The other unit sustained significant damage including heat, smoke, and water damage.”
An ambulance crew transported a teen, identified by investigators only as a “13-year-old youth,” to a local hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. In addition, two Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co. (JMVFC) firefighters suffered minor injuries and they, too, were transported to an area hospital, fire officials added.
More than 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for approximately four hours, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials, who further reported that JMVFC served as the on-scene command unit.
The blaze caused an estimated $250,000 in structural damage to the residential building and destroyed approximately $100,000 in belongings, fire officials reported.
As of Wednesday, MOSFM detectives continued their investigation to pinpoint where the fire started and to determine the cause of it, according to fire officials.
