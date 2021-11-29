From inside a ladder truck basket, a volunteer firefighter attacks flames shooting from the second story of this Rising Sun-area home early Monday morning. The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in total damage and displaced one occupant, fire officials reported.
This photo shows the charred remains of a house near Rising Sun, after a blaze ripped through the dwelling early Monday morning. The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in total damage and displaced one occupant, fire officials reported.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY HIGHWAY REPORTS
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY HIGHWAY REPORTS
RISING SUN — An early-morning blaze Monday destroyed a home near Rising Sun, displacing the person who was living there and causing an estimated $200,000 in total damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The occupant called 911 at 3:04 a.m., after discovering the fire inside the house in the 2600 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274), fire officials said. Several volunteer fire companies in the area responded to the two-alarm fire, including the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, which served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused approximately $150,000 in structural damage to the two-story house, and it destroyed an estimated $50,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
Family members are assisting the displaced occupant, fire officials reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the living room, fire officials said. As of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
