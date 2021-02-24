ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a home near Elkton over the weekend, displacing two occupants and killing two pet dogs, a dozen cats and 24 rabbits, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, after discovering the blaze inside the residence in the unit block of Country Side Loop, fire officials reported.
The occupants were able to escape the burning house safely, fire officials said. Also saved were two cats and six rabbits, fire officials added, noting that a total of two dogs, 24 cats and 30 rabbits were inside the structure at the time of the fire, which caused more than $350,000 in damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced people, fire officials reported.
Approximately 60 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials, who further reported that Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit.
The blaze caused an estimated $256,000 in damage to the two-story structure and destroyed approximately $100,000 in property inside the home, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
As of Tuesday, MOSFM detectives continued their investigation to pinpoint where the fire started and to determine what caused it, fire officials reported.
