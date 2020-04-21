Fire destroys Elkton home, displaces four adults

ELKTON - A raging fire destroyed an Elkton home early Tuesday morning, displacing four adults who lived there and causing an estimated $120,000 in total damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Occupants of the residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor, Row 6, called 911 at 3:41 a.m. after discovering smoke and flames inside the home, fire officials said, adding that they were able to escape the burning house without injury.
Approximately 30 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 40 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials, who confirmed that the house had been engulfed in flames, which shot through the roof, high into the sky. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults who were displaced by the blaze, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, who identified Garden Gal, LLC, as the homeowner.
Alkire reported that the blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in structural damage to the one-story house and destroyed about $20,000 in belongings that were inside the home.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started in the kitchen, where, they have concluded, unattended cooking triggered the fire, according to fire officials. MOSFM detectives are listing "accidental" as the preliminary cause of the fire, officials reported.
Alkire told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday morning that MOSFM investigators have seen a recent "slight uptick" in house fires caused by unattended cooking, noting, as one example, that fire detectives listed "unattended cooking" as the cause of a blaze in Havre de Grace on Sunday.
He and other MOSFM officials believe that the the fires linked to unattended cooking here and elsewhere in the region could be the indirect result of the statewide "stay-at-home" order and other emergency orders relating to the coronavirus.
"We have seen a slight increase in fires caused by unattended cooking. More people are staying at home, and more people are cooking at home," Alkire said.
