EDGEWOOD — Investigators are blaming the igniting of fireworks on a nearby property for a blaze that destroyed a shed in Edgewood on Monday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Neighbors called 911 at 9:48 p.m. Monday after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 700 block of Rainbow Court, prompting approximately 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire destroyed the 10’-by-12’ shed and its contents, resulting in an estimated loss of $35,000, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on the exterior of the shed and concluded that the fire had been started accidentally, fire officials reported.
“Fireworks being ignited in the (nearby) area of Mt. Vernon Court were reported approximately 45 minutes prior to the fire being discovered,” Alkire said, adding, “The shed and all contents are considered a complete loss.”
