EARLEVILLE - Fire ripped through a home in Earleville on Sunday afternoon, sending one man to a regional hospital by helicopter after he suffered burns and displacing the two occupants, according to fire officials.
The 911 dispatch came at 12:03 p.m., prompting approximately 60 firefighters with nine volunteer fire companies from Cecil County, Kent County and Delaware to respond to the 200 block of Edgewater Drive in Bay View Estates, a community adjacent to the Elk River, fire officials said. Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
"It was pretty much fully involved (when first responders arrived)," CVFC Deputy Chief Jason Reamy told the Cecil Whig.
A man who lives at that residence had returned a lawnmower to the attached garage, after cutting the grass, and the mower burst into flames a short time later, Reamy reported.
"The lawnmower had some sort of mechanical issue. The homeowner tried to put out the fire with a garden hose. He suffered burns to his hands and his legs while doing that. I believe he suffered burns to less than 9% of his body," Reamy said, adding that burns are not considered to be life-threatening.
A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the man from the scene to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, according to Reamy.
Two firefighters - one with Millington Volunteer Fire Co. in Kent County, the other with Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. in Delaware - received medical evaluations at the scene, but they did not need to be transported to the hospital, Reamy reported.
"It was for heat and exhaustion," Reamy explained.
With the rising temperatures in the low 80s, firefighters battled the blaze for approximately one hour before bringing it under control, Reamy said. Firefighters drafted water from the nearby Elk River, which is across the street from the home, for their water supply, which was supplemented by several tankers, he added.
"It is not inhabitable," Reamy said of the house, adding that the blaze displaced the man who had suffered the burns as well as a woman.
Maryland Office the State Fire Marshal detectives are investigating the blaze, he noted.
