Maryland State Fire Marshal

CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Friday night fire that destroyed a house on Basil Avenue.

Dep. Fire Marshal Howard Ewing said the home at 160 Basil Avenue was engulfed by flames when firefighters from Chesapeake City Fire Company arrived just before 8 p.m.

"A neighbor saw the fire and reported it," Ewing said. "Nobody was home."

Firefighters had to return to the scene a second time to douse a new outbreak of flames.

There were no injuries and no damage to adjacent properties, he added.

Ewing said the home, built in 1910, was a total loss estimated at $250,000. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.