CHESAPEAKE CITY — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a home near Chesapeake City over the weekend, causing an estimated $450,000 in damage and displacing a family, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 7:01 p.m. on Saturday after discovering the fire inside the residence in the 600 block of Mount Nebo Road, prompting approximately 60 firefighters from several volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused approximately $350,000 in structural damage to the two-story structure, which was not equipped with smoke alarms, and it destroyed an estimated $100,000 in belongings inside the home, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
“We consider it a total loss,” Alkire told the Cecil Whig, before further reporting that relatives are assisting the displaced family.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started in the kitchen, but, as of Monday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
