FAIR HILL — A blaze destroyed an unoccupied car parked in the driveway of a residence near Fair Hill on Wednesday, according to fire officials.
The automobile fire on Andora Drive, a short distance away from Route 213 (Singerly Road), north of Elkton, also scorched a section of adjacent front lawn, according to fire officials. In addition, it threatened the owner’s home, which was approximately 10 feet away from the burning Toyota, fire officials reported.
Several volunteer fire companies based in and around Cecil County, including at least one from Delaware, responded to the fire call, which came at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the command unit.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within several minutes after arriving at the scene, fire officials said. They also prevented flames from spreading to the nearby house, they added.
The owner had been driving the Toyota for an unspecified period of time that day, according to fire officials. Moments after the owner parked the car in the driveway and walked into the house, the Toyota inexplicably burst into flames, fire officials reported.
