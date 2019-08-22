ELKTON — A car was destroyed Wednesday when it caught on fire while it was being driven on a road north of Elkton, according to fire officials.
Approximately 10 firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton responded to the scene in the 200 block of Leeds Road at about 3:30 p.m., an SVFC spokeswoman said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about five minutes, she added.
No one was injured in the incident, which forced emergency workers to close a section of Leeds Road for a short period of time, fire officials reported.
