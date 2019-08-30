PERRYVILLE — Investigators are blaming an operational failure inside the engine compartment for a blaze that destroyed a parked car in Perryville on Friday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The vehicle owner, Bryan D. Richardson, called 911 at 1:12 a.m. Friday after discovering the fire in the 600 block of Broad Street, prompting a crew of six firefighters with the Community Fire Co. of Perryville to respond, fire officials said. Firefighters battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
The blaze totaled the vehicle, which investigators described as a 2003 Buick four-door sedan that had an estimated value of $2,500, according to Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Derek Chapman, commander of the agency's Northeast Regional Office.
MOSFM investigators determined that the fire started inside the engine, where an operational failure caused the blaze, fire officials said. Investigators ruled that the fire had started accidentally, they added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.