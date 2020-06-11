Fire destroys car in Elkton parking lot

ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a car parked in an Elkton shopping center, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday after noticing the burning 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo outside Redner’s Warehouse Markets in the 300 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), prompting six members of Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton to respond, fire officials said.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
The fire totaled the car, which had an estimated value of $4,000, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, who identified David Temple as the owner of the vehicle.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the driver-passenger area of the car, but, as of Thursday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Alkire reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.