EARLEVILLE — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a vehicle that was parked in an Earleville neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 1:54 a.m. on Wednesday, after discovering the burning car near the intersection of Massachusetts and Baltimore Avenues, fire officials reported. That intersection is in Chesapeake Haven, a waterfront community that is off Grove Neck Road and overlooks the head of the Chesapeake Bay.
Four firefighters from Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The blaze destroyed the vehicle, which investigators described only as a “Toyota passenger car” that had an estimated value of $10,000, fire officials added.
MOSFM detectives conducted an on-scene investigation, according to an agency spokesperson. As of late Wednesday morning, however, investigators still were trying pinpoint where in the vehicle the blaze started and what caused it, the spokesperson reported.
