ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a pull-behind camper near Elkton over the weekend, displacing a mother and daughter who had been living there, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday after discovering the fire inside a residence in the 1600 block of Dixie Line Road, northeast of Elkton, fire officials said. The occupants were able to escape without injury, fire officials added.
The camper was enveloped in flames when approximately 20 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies arrived at that scene, fire officials reported.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, who serves as an agency detective and spokesman, reported that the fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage. “It is a total loss,” Alkire told the Cecil Whig on Monday.
The displaced occupants are being assisted by relatives, according to Alkire.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the camper, but, as of Monday, the investigation continued, he reported.
“While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, investigators cannot rule out a malfunctioning wood stove inside the camper,” Alkire noted.
