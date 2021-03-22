ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a camper trailer near Elkton over the weekend, causing minor burns to a 64-year-old woman who was staying there, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 5:06 p.m. on Saturday, after discovering the burning camper in the unit block of Hollis Circle, which is off Route 7, west of Elkton, fire officials reported.
“The neighbor heard her screams and called 911,” said Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, explaining that the woman suffered what investigators described as “minor” or “superficial” wounds while escaping the burning camper.
A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew the woman to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for precautionary reasons, according to Alkire.
MOSFM officials concluded that the blaze displaced the woman, whom Alkire described as a homeless person who sometimes used that camper as a shelter.
“The owner (of the camper) was aware that she sometimes stayed there to get out of the elements,” Alkire explained.
Information regarding what, if any, assistance the displaced woman is receiving was unavailable on Monday morning.
Approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze destroyed the 28-foot-long camper trailer, which had an estimated value of $15,000, according to Alkire, who noted that the dwelling was not equipped with a smoke alarm.
Alkire also reported that the fire destroyed approximately $1,000 in property inside the camper.
As of Monday, MOSFM detectives had determined that the blaze started inside the camper trailer, fire officials said. But the cause of the fire remained remained under investigation, fire officials added.
