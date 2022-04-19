A volunteer firefighter sprays water on trees and brush Thursday, after he and several other volunteer firefighters extinguished a blaze that destroyed an abandoned barn near Rising Sun. Because the trees and brush are close to the barn that burned down, firefighters hosed them down as a precaution, in case embers had floated onto the plants.
Volunteer firefighters inspect the damage Thursday, after a blaze destroyed an abandoned barn near Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Volunteer firefighters inspect the damage Thursday after a blaze destroyed this abandoned barn near Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This police photo shows the charred remains of an abandoned barn near Rising Sun, after a blaze destroyed the outbuilding on Thursday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
RISING SUN — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed what detectives are describing as an "abandoned barn" near Rising Sun, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A resident called 911 at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday after discovering the burning outbuilding in the unit block of Edmundson Lane, off McGrady Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials. Investigators listed the damage to the structure and to its contents as $0, fire officials reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started at the barn's foundation, fire officials said. As of Friday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
