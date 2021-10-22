WHITEFORD — An investigation is continuing after a fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Whiteford home and its contents and displaced its occupant, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 9:18 a.m. on Monday, after discovering the blaze at the residence in the 1600 block of Main Street in Whiteford, prompting several volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported.
More than 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the two-story house, and it destroyed approximately $25,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the kitchen, fire officials said. As of Wednesday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
“An unspecified electrical failure cannot be ruled out,” the spokesperson commented. “The occupant was not home at the time of the fire. The fire was contained to the kitchen, with smoke and soot damage throughout the first floor. The occupant is being assisted by friends.’
Fire officials noted that the dwelling was equipped with smoke alarms. Because the fire was contained to the kitchen, however, the smoke alarms elsewhere in the home did not activate, fire officials reported.
