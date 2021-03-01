WARWICK — Investigators are blaming the improper discarding of rags that had been used for staining for a fire that damaged a Warwick home early Monday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
“The residents were not displaced as a result of the fire, and the dwelling was being renovated at the time of the fire,” reported Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
An occupant called 911 at 4:38 a.m. on Monday, after discovering the blaze inside the residence in the 1000 block of Sassafras Road, prompting approximately 15 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, according to fire officials.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it control, fire officials said. Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in structural damage to the two-story house, but it did not destroy any contents, according to Alkire. The house was equipped with a smoke detector but, as of early Monday afternoon, MOSFM investigators had not determined if it was operational.
Investigators concluded that the blaze started inside the living room, fire officials said. They categorized the fire as “accidental,” explaining that the “spontaneous heating of staining material” on the improperly discarded rags trigged the blaze.
